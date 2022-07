Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The “Swine in the Vine” BBQ Contest has been canceled at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton.

Organizer Carl McBee says the cancellation was due to lower-than-expected entries.

The event was originally scheduled to be July 8th through 10th. Organizers plan to reschedule Swine in the Vine at a later date.