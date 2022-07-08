Sullivan County Fair officials announce results from rabbit and poultry shows

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the Sullivan County Fair Rabbit and Poultry shows.

The champion female and male rabbits were shown by Leah Darling of Kirksville. The reserve champion female and male rabbits belonged to Annalee Simpson of Greentop.

Kimber McCabe of Milan had the Sullivan County champion breeding rabbit and the Sullivan County champion market rabbit.

The champion market and reserve champion market rabbits were shown by Annalee Simpson.

Senior rabbit showmanship went to Jessa Thudium of Macon. Leah Darling received junior rabbit showmanship.

For the Poultry Show, senior showmanship went to Jessa Thudium. Junior showmanship went to Jacob Keller of Brashear.

Jessa Thudium had the grand champion and reserve champion male poultry.

Vanessa Ray of Unionville showed the grand champion female poultry. Jessa Thudium had the reserve champion female poultry.

The Sullivan County champion poultry and market poultry were shown by Travis Jacobs of Winigan.

Travis Jacobs also had the grand champion and reserve champion market poultry.