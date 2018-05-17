Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge to begin “First Fridays at the Refuge” in June

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner will hold its First Fridays at the Refuge again this summer.

The refuge will host the first event of the season in June with David Shuey of Carlisle, Pennsylvania portraying General John Pershing during the free event at Swan Lake the evening of June 1st from 5 o’clock to 8:30.

Shuey will take on the persona of Pershing to tell about his achievements and connection to wildlife and conservation in North Missouri. There will also be archery shooting, a prairie grass maze, Linda Hoover with caricature paintings, and an art exhibit with art from area school students.

First Friday attendees can vote for their favorite art pieces in the art exhibit on display in the visitor center. The Friends of Swan Lake will award prizes to the winners. The observation tower and gift shop will also be open.

The Sumner American Legion and Auxiliary will partner with the Friends of Swan Lake to provide a free hot dog dinner with chips and drinks. Questions should be directed to Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge at 660-856-3323 extension 13 or 16.

Like this: Like Loading...