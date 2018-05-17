Modern art quilt exhibition to be held at Missouri Star Quilt Company

The University of Missouri’s School of Visual Studies’ Art on the Move outreach program presents a modern art quilt exhibition at Penney’s Quilt Shop of the Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton.

MU faculty Jean Brueggenjohann and graduate student Riana Bovill’s work will be on display at the quilt shop Monday through Saturday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening through June 2nd.

The public can meet the artists at a reception and lecture at the Sewing Center of the Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock. The exhibition, reception, and lecture are free.

Brueggenjohann is a graphic designer, typographer, printer, and fiber artist. She has a Bachelor and a Master of Fine Arts and made her first quilt block almost 25-years ago and incorporates traditional quilting elements wherever she can.

Bovill was born in England and immigrated to the United States with her family before turning one year old. She experimented with fibers to create her first portraits while living in upstate New York.

She is currently working toward her Master of Fine Arts degree.

