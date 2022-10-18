Sumner Wild Goose Festival set for this weekend in Sumner

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 68th Annual Sumner Wild Goose Festival will be held this weekend.

Activities will start October 21st with a chili and soup supper at the Sumner American Legion Building from 4 to 7 pm. The Sportsman Club Fish Fry will be at the Community Building at 6 pm.

October 22nd will include a Northwestern Trap Shooting Team event, farm, exotic animals, a bounce house, a calling contest, American Legion and Sportsman Club fish fries at 11 am, and a baby show at 11:30. The queen, prince, and princess will be crowned at noon.

KC Wolf and the Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline will be at the Wild Goose Festival on October 22nd from noon to 2:30. A gooseberry pie auction is at 12:30. The parade will start on Main Street at 1:30. Free children’s games and a performance by Foreman’s Southern Gospel will follow. There will be a cornhole tournament and a performance by the Cody Vanderau Band from 4 to 7 pm. There will be a $100 cash prize and attendance drawing at 5 pm.

A worship service will be held at the Sumner Methodist Church on October 23rd at 8:30 am.