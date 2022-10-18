Livingston County deputy discovers suspect hiding under pile of laundry

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a fugitive was found hiding in a pile of laundry on October 14th.

Thirty-two-year-old Faren Danielle Evans of Dawn was arrested on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on an original felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

Cox says Sergeant Dustin Woelfle was in the 200 block of East Third Street in Chillicothe on the fugitive investigation on October 14th and confirmed the suspect was inside a home. He reportedly found Evans under the laundry when he entered the home.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office jail management records show Evans was first arrested on the warrant July 15th and released from jail on an own recognizance bond August 4th. She was processed at the law enforcement center and taken to the Macon County Detention Center pending a court appearance.