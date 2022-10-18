Meeting results from the Spickard Board of Education on October 17th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education October 17th approved adult meal prices. The adult breakfast price was set at $2.70, and the adult lunch price was set at $4.86. Staff members will continue to receive free meals, but a price had to be set for reporting purposes.

The board approved Grow Your Own Scholarships for Jasmine Allen, Japheth Busick, and Tiffany Crawford for a total of $4,300 for this semester.

Board Member Charles Holtzclaw’s resignation was accepted.

A bid was approved by Kramer Contracting to tuckpoint the north wing of the school building. The bid was for $55,840.

The board decided against purchasing new stage curtains and agreed to remodel the stage area of the gym. The Parent Teacher Organization agreed to help fund the project.

The board agreed to start the playground relocation project. The new location will be on the west side of the school building. Superintendent Erica Eakes will start the planning process.

There was a discussion of the Missouri School Improvement Program and the pre-planning stage of Spickard R-2’s Continuous School Improvement Plan. The district is in Cycle 2 of the process and will start development in January. Eakes will form a committee to include board members, teachers, support staff, parents, local business owners, and other community members.

Eakes announced that Forest Sharp was named the Top Pirate for September.

She also reported teachers are working on data collection of assessment information and the development of the English Language Arts curriculum. Two teachers are attending the MoreNet Conference. Two teachers are enrolled in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education-sponsored Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling training, and there is a plan to enroll two more next year.

It was announced October 21st is the end of the first quarter for Spickard R-2, and Breakfast Pizza with Our Peeps will be at 7:40 that morning. October 27th will be an early dismissal at 1 o’clock for parent-teacher conferences, and there will be no school on October 28th.

The PTO will sponsor Halloween Trick-or-Treat in the gym on October 31st at 2:30 and a Friendsgiving Meal and Auction on November 4th at 5:30. A Veterans Day breakfast will be on November 11th at 7:30 in the morning, and the program will be at 8 o’clock.

There will be no school on November 14th due to a teacher in service. There will be no school from November 23rd through 25th due to Thanksgiving Break.