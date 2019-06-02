Sullivan County Public Water Supply District lifts boil advisories

The Sullivan County Public Water Supply District has announced the lifting of boil advisories for some customers.

Advisories lifted include the following locations:

Customers on Paris Road and Echo Road.

All Sullivan Rural Water Customers on Highway 139 from Newtown South to Highway 6 including Jasper Road, Acorn Drive, Kelp Road, Acorn Drive, Helium Road, Highway E from 1.5 miles West of the Mercer County and Sullivan County line in Mercer County Highway K, Berry Drive, Boulder Drive, Austin Drive, Autumn Road, Arrow Road, Oakland Road, 90th Nest, NE Marble Lane, Raven Road, the towns of Osgood and Harris, Highway PP, Adams Drive, Bear Road, Alloy Drive, Almond Drive, Aspen Road, Rock Road, Robin Road, Rainbow Road, Show Road, Highway W North of Highway 6 to Highway E, Highway TT, Highway KK, Kingston Road, and Highway EE.