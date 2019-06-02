Grand River Bridge on Route A in Gentry County closed due to flood damage

Damage from flooding has closed another bridge in Northwest Missouri.

Inspectors from the Missouri Department of Transportation noted significant scour damage on the Grand River Bridge on Route A, just south of Route T in Gentry County. Route A will be closed at this location until further damage assessment and repairs can be made. A timeframe for reopening the bridge is yet to be determined. At this time the bridge is closed to all traffic.

Motorists need to use an alternate route during the closure.