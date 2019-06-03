Officer fires service weapon at suspect after being run over in Walmart parking lot in Cameron

One individual was taken into custody west of St. Joseph in connection with an incident Saturday in Cameron in which a Cameron police officer was hit by a car and run over in the Walmart parking lot. The officer was treated and released from a local hospital.

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor said Cameron officers, around 12:45 Saturday afternoon, responded to a report of stealing in progress at the Walmart store when one of the officers approached a suspect believed to be involved, the person entered a car and began to leave. Police reported the suspect backed the car, hitting parked vehicles in the lot, and then drove forward hitting the officer, who fell to the ground and was run over. The report said the officer fired his duty weapon at the suspect, who then fled the scene.

A second officer, who was in the area, heard the incident, found the suspect vehicle leaving, and attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit began. Several agencies, including the highway patrol, were involved in the pursuit, which went west on Highway 36, through st. Joseph, and into Kansas where Kansas authorities joined the chase. The pursuit ended near Wathena, Kansas where a male suspect was taken into custody and was being held in Kansas awaiting charges.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting incident at the Walmart parking lot.