Sullivan County Health Department vaccinates 196 residents; Harrison County adds two cases of COVID-19 to totals

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department vaccinated 196 residents with their booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative of Milan on April 16th. They were previously registered and met Phases 1A and B, 2, and 3.

The health department notes it received the vaccine shipment on April 7th and 8th.

The Sullivan County Health Department has administered 772 COVID-19 vaccine doses. That includes 272 residents with their primary and booster doses of Pfizer vaccine and 500 residents with primary and booster doses of Moderna vaccine.

Two COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County, making the total 1,017.

The county’s dashboard shows three active cases as of the night of April 16th, which is an increase of two. Eight hundred sixty-two cases have been confirmed. Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Harrison County.

Related