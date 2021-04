Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Daviess County on April 16th on multiple allegations.

Thirty-five-year-old Skylar Sowder was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 miles per hour, failing to drive on the right half of the road when the road was of sufficient width, and driving while revoked or suspended.

Sowder was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

