Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a Senior Care Fair in November.

The free event for seniors and caregivers will be held at the Sullivan County Senior Center in Milan on November 16th from 10 am to 2 pm.

There will be educational material and resources. Local healthcare providers will answer questions.

Questions should be directed to the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.