Sullivan County Fair slated to begin June 29th

The Sullivan County Fair will start next week, with activities to begin at the Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Milan June 29th, with a baby show and the Sullivan County Fair Queen Pageant.

Activities will continue July 2nd with dog shows, 4-H and Clover Kids conference judging, FFA exhibit judging, and a trophy presentation for the Sullivan County Shootout. Market goat, lamb, and sheep shows will be held July 5th with shows to be held July 6th including rabbit, small animal, swine, and poultry. July 7th’s shows will include steer and market heifer as well as bucket calf and the fair will conclude July 8th with a horse show and archery shoot.

Call the Sullivan County Extension Office at 660-265-4541 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...