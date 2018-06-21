“Fireworks in the Park” set for July 5th in Jamesport

The Jamesport Community Association and Lil’ Red Shed Fireworks Stand will sponsor the Second Annual Fireworks in the Park in Jamesport City Park.

The schedule for the event the night of July 5th includes free face painting and balloons from 6:30 to 8:30. The Battle in the Park with Kids and Adults will begin at 6:30 and will include an egg toss, three-legged race, and a watermelon eating contest. Community softball games will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 with free ice cream bars served after the games.

Licensed pyrotechnic Steven Wald and Wald and Company Fireworks will put on the fireworks display at 9:45. Concessions will be available and attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

