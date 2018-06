The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show will begin with Daviess County Achievement Day at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show Grounds at Dockery Park in Gallatin June 30th.

The livestock show will continue July 5th with swine shows with sheep and goat shows to be held July 6th. The event will wrap up July 7th with a rabbit, poultry, and waterfowl show, beef shows, and a whole hog barbecue.

Call the Daviess County Extension Office at 660-663-3232 for more information.

