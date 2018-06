Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a boil advisory for part of Trenton due to the repair of a water main break and valve problems.

The advisory affects Pleasant Plain from 20th Street south to 15th Street, 17th Street from Pleasant Plain to Princeton Road, and East 18th Street from Pleasant Plain to Chicago Street.

The boil advisory continues until 4:30 Friday afternoon, June 22nd.

Like this: Like Loading...