Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds to hold Octoberfest

The Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds will hold the Second Annual Octoberfest as a fundraiser. The event will be at the exposition center and fairgrounds in Milan on October 8, 2022.

A shrimp boil and fish fry will run from 3 to 7 pm. Entertainment, including the Riker band and K-Audic featuring Head East band members, will perform from 7 to 11:30 pm.

The all-you-can-eat-and-drink meal will include shrimp, fried fish, smoked pork, fries, corn on the cob, slaw, dessert, tea, and lemonade. A beer wagon will be on site.

Tickets purchased before September 30th will cost $30 per adult and $15 per child younger than 12 years old. Tickets purchased after that date will be $40 per adult and $20 per child. Tickets are available at the Farm Bank of Milan, Green City, and Kirksville; the First Missouri Bank of Milan and Brookfield; and the Putnam County State Bank of Milan and Unionville.

Camping will be available with full hookup camping spots at a cost of $25 per night, a reservation is required. Primitive camping spots will be $15 per night.

Obtain more information on Octoberfest on October 8th, or reserve a camping site by contacting Richard Clark at 660-265-8988, Cary Maulsby at 660-265-5683, or Rick Ayers at 660-216-9501.