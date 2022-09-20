Missouri Department of Conservation shares CWD sampling locations for deer hunters

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds deer hunters that it is again offering free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease during the entire deer season at select locations in the region, including some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors.

MDC is also offering self-service freezer drop-off locations for hunters to deposit harvested deer heads to have tested for CWD. Instructions, packing supplies, and information tags are available at the sites.

The voluntary sampling and freezer locations are part of MDC’s efforts to find cases of CWD early and help slow its spread. CWD is a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other members of the deer family (cervids) that eventually kills all animals it infects. There is no vaccine or cure. CWD is in Missouri and MDC continues its efforts to limit the spread of CWD by finding new cases as early as possible and managing the disease to slow its spread to more deer in more areas.

Voluntary Sampling Locations for Northwest Region

MDC Northwest Regional Office, 701 James McCarthy Drive, St. Joseph in Buchanan County, 816-271-3100.

MDC Chillicothe Office, 15368 LIV 2386 (just off U.S. 36), east of Chillicothe in Livingston County, 660-646-6122.

Sunrise Meats LLC, 29399 Karma Ave., Princeton in Mercer County, 660-748-3390.

Muddy Creek Taxidermy, 23713 Bison St., Mercer in Mercer County, 660-953-0191.

Top Pin Taxidermy, 1009 E. Park St., Princeton in Mercer County, 660-953-1023.

Shot & Caught Taxidermy, 38380 Hwy HH, Salisbury in Chariton County, 660-414-6742.

Mike’s Taxidermy, 808 E. Hauser St., Marceline in Linn County, 660-591-5072.

Note: Hunters should call ahead to make sure someone is available at the offices to take a sample.

Freezer Drop-Off Locations for Northwest Region

PB-5 Store, 110 S. Main St., Linneus in Linn County.

New Boston, 15833 Hwy 129, New Boston in Linn County.

MDC Chillicothe Office, 15368 LIV 2386, Chillicothe in Livingston County.

MDC Lake Paho Conservation Area, 15643 Fathom St., near Princeton in Mercer County.

Note: Freezers will be locked during the opening weekend of the firearms deer season Nov. 12-13. Hunters are asked to visit MDC’s mandatory sampling stations on those days.

Mandatory Sampling

MDC reminds hunters who harvest deer from any of the 34 counties in its CWD Management Zone during Nov. 12-13 that they must take their deer — or just the head — on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s many CWD mandatory sampling stations throughout the counties. Mandatory sampling stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The counties for mandatory sampling are Adair, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Laclede, Linn, Macon, McDonald, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ripley, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon, and Washington.

Hunters can get CWD test results for their deer from voluntary and mandatory sampling for free online at this link. Results are usually available within four weeks or less from the time of sampling.