Seven Trenton High School Choir students selected for Northwest Missouri All-District Choir

Trenton R-9 Choir Instructor Tyler Busick reports seven Trenton High School Choir students have been selected for the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir.

Students selected are Astrid Soriano, Garrison Otto, Victor Markell, Noah Wecker, Connor Campbell, Trent Villacampa, and Makayla Hamilton.

THS Choir students auditioned for the All-District Choir in Saint Joseph on September 17th. Students selected will perform in the Northwest Missouri All-District Honor Choir Day in Platte City on October 29th.