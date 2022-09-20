Obituary: Donna Lee Rishel

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Donna Lee Rishel, 64, of Trenton, Missouri passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born August 20, 1958, in Indiana, Pennsylvania to parents Ronald Eugene Rishel and Amber Marie Quick Rishel. She married Wilford Theodore Price in Walker, Iowa on August 16, 1986. Over Donna’s lifetime, she worked as a Cashier, waitress, and caregiver.

Donna was a member of the First Assembly Of God Church and First Place serving as a missionette leader. Throughout her life, Donna enjoyed reading the Bible, cooking, baking, and bingo with the girls. Her love for her family and time spent with them was always her greatest joy. Breakfast and lunch dates with her daughter’s family and friends were truly some of the greatest memories for Donna. Donna took great pride in having her grandson read his Bible.

Donna Rishel is survived by her Husband Wilford Theodore Price of Trenton, Parents Ronald Rishel of Benezett, PA, Patricia Merritt (John) of Buffalo, KS, Daughter Amber Price (Steve) of Trenton, Son Craig Price of Trenton, Grandchildren Oakley Price, Jordan Price, Jerry Shirley, Jake Draper, Jerik Draper, Brother Dale Rishel of Plam Springs, CA, Sister Jane Door (Francis), Sister Robin Hays (Hannibal) Weedville, PA, several Step Brothers and Step Sisters, many Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, and Uncles.

Donna is preceded in death by her Step Mother Beverly Rishel, Son Joesph Lloyd, Father-in-law Wilford Price, Mother-in-law Ethal Price, Grandparents, and several Aunts, and Uncles.

Services for Donna will be held at a later date.