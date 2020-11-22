Sullivan County confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths; Putnam County 10 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed twelve additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of six hundred and eight, with three active probable cases, seven deaths, and one hundred and sixteen active cases.

The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. To maintain confidentiality, no other information will be provided about the individuals. The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting case investigations to determine identified close contacts of the cases. If you are someone who has been identified as a close contact, you will be notified by the Sullivan County Health Department who will then walk through recommendations on how to proceed with quarantine measures.

The health department reports two additional deaths of Sullivan County residents due to COVID-19. No further information about the individuals will be released.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. The Sullivan County Health Department recommends the public to continue practicing preventative measures such as frequent handwashing (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol), avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding crowds, social distancing, staying home if you are sick, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, covering your cough and wearing a mask in public.

The Putnam County Health Department reports 10 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 162. Thirty-three individuals are being monitored, and 127 have been released. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County. Numerous tests are pending.

The health department notes it is seeing numerous positive persons reporting signs and symptoms consistent with a severe head cold or sinus infection. Anyone experiencing those is asked to call a health care provider to seek an evaluation for testing.

The Putnam County Health Department is receiving daily reports of community and larger metropolitan hospitals that are nearing or are beyond their capacities. The health department has received two requests for assistance with staffing within the region due to the overflow of patients and staffing shortages. It urges the community to help in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

