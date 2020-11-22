Trenton R-9 School District to close beginning Monday, November 23, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Mike Stegman issued a special notice that the district will not hold school on November 23rd and 24th due to high numbers of COVID-19 positive and quarantined students. There will also be no practices or activities during the break.

Stegman notes these days off from school will give Trenton R-9 an additional four days of separation to help slow the spread of COVID-19. School was already scheduled to be out for Thanksgiving November 25th through 27th.

The district intends to reopen for in-person classes on November 30, with tentative make-up days scheduled for November 23rd, 24th, May 20th, and 21st.

Stegman asks patrons to be diligent during the time off and to wear masks in public, social distance when possible, and wash hands.

