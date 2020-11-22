Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce announces results of “74th Annual Holiday Parade”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

With just over 50 entries, the 74th Annual Holiday Parade “Home for the Holidays, sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center & HyVee, was carried out in true community tradition.

The parade was announced live from the courthouse location on Washington by Dave Rogers and Bill Shaffer.

Entries were judged on the use of theme, originality, and appearance. Winners will be mailed their proceeds. Winning bands will need to stop by the Chillicothe Chamber Office at 514 Washington Street for their trophies.

Float Division Youth:

1st– A Scout’s Home is their Den

2nd– 4H Families are Home for Christmas – Liberty 4-H 3rd– Cornerstone Kidstown

Float Division Business/Organization

1st– Weeds Greenhouse & Gardens 2nd– Robertson Insurance Services 3rd– KCHI

Float Division Non-Profit Organization

1st– 1939 Dodge Truck

2nd– Pony Ridge Miniatures 3rd– The Tornadoes

Band Division – trophies

1st – Hamilton 2nd – Linn County

Grand Marshal Winner is: Helping Hands – House of Prayer “Welcome Home Troops”

“The Holiday Parade is a treasured community event that kicks off the local Christmas season. The Chamber is happy to be part of such a wonderful tradition.” said Crystal Narr, director of the Chillicothe Chamber “We are grateful for all of the organizations, businesses, and families that took the time to enter the parade and we look forward to our 75th annual holiday parade to be hosted on November 20, 2021.”

