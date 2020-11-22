Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce announces results of “74th Annual Holiday Parade”

With just over 50 entries, the 74th Annual Holiday Parade “Home for the Holidays, sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center & HyVee, was carried out in true community tradition.
The parade was announced live from the courthouse location on Washington by Dave Rogers and Bill Shaffer.
Entries were judged on the use of theme, originality, and appearance. Winners will be mailed their proceeds. Winning bands will need to stop by the Chillicothe Chamber Office at 514 Washington Street for their trophies.
Float Division Youth:
1st– A Scout’s Home is their Den
2nd– 4H Families are Home for Christmas – Liberty 4-H 3rd– Cornerstone Kidstown
Float Division Business/Organization
1st– Weeds Greenhouse & Gardens 2nd– Robertson Insurance Services 3rd– KCHI
Float Division Non-Profit Organization
1st– 1939 Dodge Truck
2nd– Pony Ridge Miniatures 3rd– The Tornadoes
Band Division – trophies
1st – Hamilton 2nd – Linn County
Grand Marshal Winner is: Helping Hands – House of Prayer “Welcome Home Troops”
“The Holiday Parade is a treasured community event that kicks off the local Christmas season. The Chamber is happy to be part of such a wonderful tradition.” said Crystal Narr, director of the Chillicothe Chamber “We are grateful for all of the organizations, businesses, and families that took the time to enter the parade and we look forward to our 75th annual holiday parade to be hosted on November 20, 2021.”