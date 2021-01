Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department confirmed the night of January 29th two additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 842. Eight cases were active. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported for Sullivan County.

An additional COVID-19 case was reported for Harrison County the night of January 29th, bringing the total to 968. Active cases went down by six to 72. The Harrison County dashboard shows 822 confirmed cases and 15 COVID-19-related deaths.

