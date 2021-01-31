Two from Kirksville arrested on drug-related allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two Kirksville women in Adair County the night of January 29th on multiple allegations.

Forty-four year old Crystal Dial was accused of possession of a prohibited item in a county jail and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She also had an Adair County warrant on dangerous drugs. The Patrol notes Dial was transported to the Adair County Jail and was being held on no bond.

Thirty-two-year-old Heather McKim was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana—less than 10 grams—prior drug offense, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—prior drug offense. She was also accused of not wearing a seat belt. The Patrol reports McKim was taken to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department before being released.

Related