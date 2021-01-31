2,500 Missourians vaccinated against COVID-19 at Mexico, Missouri airport

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One of Missouri’s nine mass vaccination clinics was held last week is in northeast Missouri’s Audrain County. Matt Pilger of Missourinet affiliate KXEO in Mexico filed this report from the airport.

Pilger says traffic was busy near the Mexico airport for the coronavirus vaccination clinic, but the line moved along at a nice pace. A follow-up event has been planned for the 2,500 people getting immunized on Friday.

The other vaccination events were held in Pettis, Randolph, Lincoln, Jasper, Newton, Cape Girardeau, Howell, Andrew, and Pulaski Counties. Missourians 65 and older and those with certain medical conditions got immunized.

