Filet mignon will be served at the North 65 Center of Trenton on July 29th as a fundraiser for the center. Food will be served from 5 to 7 pm.

The menu will also include baked potatoes, green beans, hot rolls, and dessert. The cost is $15.00 per plate.

Walk-ins will be accepted on July 29th, and carry-out will be available. Reservations can be made by calling the North 65 Center at 660-359-3058.