Part of West Eighth Street will be closed on July 28th while the Trenton Street Department asphalts the street.

Work will be done between West10th Street and Jefferson Street until 7 pm. Drivers are asked to avoid the area during work.

Questions on the West Eighth Street asphalting may be directed to the Trenton Street Department at 660-359-6323.