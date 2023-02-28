Statewide severe weather tornado drill set for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Tuesday, March 7th at 10 AM, the State Emergency Management and the National Weather Service will conduct a statewide severe weather tornado drill. Every school, citizen, and business are encouraged to participate in the drill.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill will advertise the tornado drill on their Twitter and Facebook accounts. Local warning sirens, including those in Trenton, will sound. The NOAA all hazards weather radio will be activated to signal the start of the tornado drill.

The National Weather Service encourages everyone to consider participating by sheltering-in-place or discussing sheltering options/plans among co-workers and family members. The purpose of the drill is to test everyone’s readiness for life-threatening severe weather events this spring such as tornadoes, flash floods, and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service will utilize the week of March 6th to educate the public with daily designations that provide safety information about tornadoes, hail and high winds, flooding, lightning, and getting prepared for severe weather conditions.

