Police on Saturday arrested a Trenton man, 22-year-old Desmond Alexander Calton, on one felony and one misdemeanor count.

Calton has been charged with unlawful use of a loaded weapon, (Glock 9 mm) allegedly while intoxicated. He’s also accused of misdemeanor theft with a value of less than $150.

Court documents allege Calton used deceit to appropriate $10.00.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash with Calton to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

