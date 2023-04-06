State of Missouri releases March 2023 General Revenue report

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for March 2023 increased 3.5 percent compared to those for March 2022, from $926.9 million last year to $959.7 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for the 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 11.9 percent compared to March 2022, from 8.29 billion last year to $9.27 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 11.2 percent for the year, from $6.22 billion last year to $6.92 billion this year.

Increased 3.0 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 7.9 percent for the year, from $2.05 billion last year to $2.22 billion this year.

Decreased 2.5 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 22.6 percent for the year, from $511.9 million last year to $627.9 million this year.

Increased 49.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 40.8 percent for the year, from $395.9 million last year to $557.4 million this year.

Increased 36.9 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 17.0 percent for the year, from $895.3 million last year to $1.05 billion this year. Increased by 15.4 percent for the month.





You may read the monthly general revenue report at this link.

