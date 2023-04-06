State of Missouri releases March 2023 General Revenue report

State News April 6, 2023 KTTN News
Great seal of Missouri and US Flag with money
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for March 2023 increased 3.5 percent compared to those for March 2022, from $926.9 million last year to $959.7 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for the 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 11.9 percent compared to March 2022, from 8.29 billion last year to $9.27 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 11.2 percent for the year, from $6.22 billion last year to $6.92 billion this year.
  • Increased 3.0 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 7.9 percent for the year, from $2.05 billion last year to $2.22 billion this year.
  • Decreased 2.5 percent for the month. 

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 22.6 percent for the year, from $511.9 million last year to $627.9 million this year.
  • Increased 49.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 40.8 percent for the year, from $395.9 million last year to $557.4 million this year.
  • Increased 36.9 percent for the month.

Refunds

    • Increased 17.0 percent for the year, from $895.3 million last year to $1.05 billion this year.
    • Increased by 15.4 percent for the month.


You may read the monthly general revenue report at this link.

