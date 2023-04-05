Ivan Ray Miller to present program on Purple Martins at Grand River Audubon Society meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A program on Purple Martins will be given at the Grand River Audubon Society meeting next week.

Ivan Ray Miller will present “The Purple Martin Story” at the Mildred Litton Community Center in Chillicothe on April 12th. Social time will start at 6:30 pm, and the program will begin at 7 pm.

Miller has Purple Martin nesting houses at his home, some of which he fledges and bands up to 500 Purple Martins each year.

Miller will share how he cares for the houses and how to band birds for conservation.

(Photo courtesy Wikipedia)

Related