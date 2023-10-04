St. Louis man sentenced to 27 months in prison on firearm charge

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Tuesday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri to 27 months in prison on a firearm charge.

Allen L. Robinson, 28, pleaded guilty in May to a felony charge of possession of a firearm while under an order of protection. He admitted that at about 3 a.m. on March 19, 2022, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers responding to a call about shots fired in downtown St. Louis encountered Robinson, who matched the description of the shooter. As the police vehicle drove toward Robinson, he stepped out into the street in front of the vehicle and displayed a gun to the officers inside, Robinson’s plea says. The officer drove forward to get away from the threat and then turned around to face Robinson. Robinson ran and was arrested by other officers nearby. He had a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol in his waistband.

Robinson was under an order of protection at the time, prohibiting him from harassing, stalking, or threatening a romantic partner. The order also prohibited Robinson from possessing a firearm.

At Tuesday’s hearing, a detective testified that about 30 minutes before Robinson encountered police, a man matching Robinson’s description shot at a van driving by Kiener Plaza, then pointed a gun at someone waiting on the street for a friend. The gunman fired a shot into the air and headed south, where “numerous” 911 calls reported shots being fired.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce prosecuted the case.

