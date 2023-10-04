Chesterfield man sentenced to 6 years in prison for crimes involving fentanyl

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a man from Chesterfield, Missouri who was caught with more than 2,000 capsules containing fentanyl and two stolen guns to 6 years or 72 months in prison.

Travionne D. Shelton, now 30, pleaded guilty in June to two felony charges: possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with the intent to distribute an analogue of fentanyl. Shelton admitted selling methamphetamine and fentanyl for $300 on Oct. 27, 2022, to someone working with law enforcement. Officers tried to stop Shelton’s car after the drug sale, but he fled and eventually abandoned his car in a residential neighborhood. He was arrested in someone’s driveway.

Shelton told authorities that he kept drugs in his apartment and gave them consent to search it. They found nearly 700 grams of methamphetamine, almost 2,000 capsules containing fentanyl or an analog of fentanyl, 11 capsules containing a mix of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and tramadol, 12 bags containing fentanyl and other drugs, $20,300 in cash, two stolen firearms, and a Glock pistol with a fully loaded drum magazine, his plea says.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Charles Regional Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Related