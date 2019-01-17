St. Joseph woman arrested in Caldwell County

A Saint Joseph woman arrested by the Highway Patrol Tuesday night in Caldwell County faces several charges in Caldwell County.

Twenty two year old Dayanitza Perez Castro has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance as well as the misdemeanors of failure to register an out-of-state vehicle or trailer in Missouri when a Missouri resident, failure to drive within the right lane of a highway with two or more lanes in the same direction, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $7,500 cash only and she was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.