US Bank downtown Trenton location to close, east branch to remain open

One of the US Bank branches in Trenton is closing due to the consolidation of the bank’s locations.

Evan Lapiska with US Bank’s Public Affairs and Corporate Communications says the branch at 121 East Ninth Street will close April 10th noting the closure and consolidation of locations is due to customers’ banking behaviors changing and migration toward digital and mobile banking.

Customers with safe deposit boxes at the 121 East Ninth Street branch are to receive additional communication.

Lapiska says US Bank is working with employees at the closing location to make the transition “as smooth as possible” and also to identify other opportunities that may be available with the company.

The US Bank branch at 1801 East Ninth Street in Trenton will remain open. Kim Washburn is to continue to serve the community as a branch manager at the Trenton East location.

Other bank locations and ATMs can be found at the U.S. Bank website. Questions should be directed to US Bank’s call center at 888-713-9299.