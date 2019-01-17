Chillicothe man formally charged after crashing in Livingston County

A Chillicothe man arrested by the Highway Patrol Tuesday night following a motor vehicle accident east of Chillicothe has been charged in Livingston County.

Thirty-six-year-year-old Mathew Pike has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated—persistent offender. His bond is $25,000 cash only.

The Patrol also accused Pike of driving while revoked—first offense, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and operating a vehicle with no financial responsibility. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.