A St. Joseph man received serious injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating overturned off a country road south of Gower.

Twenty-eight-year-old Derick Fox was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The crash happened late Saturday night two miles south of Gower on 268th Street when the eastbound ATV went out of control, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned, coming to rest on its side.

Fox was not using any safety equipment and damage to the ATV was minor.

