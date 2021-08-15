Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of five on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports an Independence man was arrested Saturday evening in Daviess County.

Forty-two-year-old Kevin Horn was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of a weapon. Fox also was accused of misdemeanor counts of stealing and possession of a defaced firearm. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Pacedena, Missouri resident, was arrested Saturday morning in Linn County and accused of felony possession of the controlled substance Psilocybin, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 19-year old Daniel Jose was taken to the Linn County Jail.

A Kirksville resident, 20-year old Benjamin Ewing, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Sullivan County and accused of felony possession of marijuana, speeding, and no proof of insurance. Ewing was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

A resident of Mendon, 62-year old Dwight Schumacher, was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County and accused of seven counts of failure to register as a sex offender and a sex offender residing within 100 feet of a school. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.

A Cicero, Illinois resident, 18-year old Isabel Munoz, was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County and accused of speeding 102 in a 70 zone. Ms. Munoz was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

