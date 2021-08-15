Two ejected from motorcycle when driver loses control east of Blythedale

An Iowa resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in Harrison County when he was ejected from the motorcycle he was operating east of Blythedale.
Fifty-three-year-old Timothy Brunsworth of Des Moines was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with serious injuries.
The crash happened three miles east of Blythedale on Route N as Brunsworth failed to negotiate a curve. The westbound motorcycle went off the right side of the road, Brunsworth overcorrected, the motorcycle returned to the road, and both Brunsworth and a passenger were ejected.
The patrol report did not provide information relating to the passenger.
Damage to the motorcycle was extensive, and the report indicates Brunsworth was not wearing safety equipment.