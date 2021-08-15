Two ejected from motorcycle when driver loses control east of Blythedale

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Iowa resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in Harrison County when he was ejected from the motorcycle he was operating east of Blythedale.

Fifty-three-year-old Timothy Brunsworth of Des Moines was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with serious injuries.

The crash happened three miles east of Blythedale on Route N as Brunsworth failed to negotiate a curve. The westbound motorcycle went off the right side of the road, Brunsworth overcorrected, the motorcycle returned to the road, and both Brunsworth and a passenger were ejected.

The patrol report did not provide information relating to the passenger.

Damage to the motorcycle was extensive, and the report indicates Brunsworth was not wearing safety equipment.

