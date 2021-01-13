St. Joseph man injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 6; arrested on several allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Altamont the afternoon of January 12th. He was later arrested on a few allegations.

Twenty-three-year-old Bryson Fattig was taken to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

A vehicle traveled west on Highway 6 before running off the right side of the road and striking a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of the road on its wheels.

Moderate damage was reported for the vehicle and it is unknown if Fattig wore a safety device.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the accident.

The Patrol arrested Fattig for failure to drive on the right half of the road, misdemeanor marijuana, and driving while intoxicated—drugs. An arrest report indicates he was released on citations due to his injuries.

