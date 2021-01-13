Kahoka man charged with armed criminal action and trespass for attempting to stab an individual with a box knife

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A Kahoka man has been charged in Linn County after he allegedly ran through multiple yards in the area of Elm Street and Highway 5 in Linneus on January 11th and attempted to stab someone with a box knife.

Information shows 36-year-old Kevin Malkmus faces felony charges of assault—second degree, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. He has also been charged with an infraction of trespassing—second degree. He is next scheduled for court on January 14th.

A probable cause statement from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch advised a reporting party described an individual, later identified as Malkmus, as being drunk and disorderly.

Malkmus is accused of attempting to enter the front door of a residence and thrusting a box knife towards someone’s torso. The person advised he or she pushed away and ran away. Malkmus is also accused of pulling away and kicking toward a deputy to get out of a patrol vehicle.

The probable cause statement notes two syringes found in his left front pocket contained a clear liquid substance consistent with methamphetamine.

