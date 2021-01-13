Side by side loses control on ice and overturns injuring 14-year-old boy

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a 14-year-old boy from Kirksville sustained minor injuries when a side by side lost control on ice and overturned three miles southeast of Kirksville on January 13th.

An ambulance transported him to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver, another 14-year-old boy from Kirksville.

The side by side traveled east on Seven Oaks Lane before it overturned and came to rest on its passenger side.

The vehicle received minor damage. The driver did not wear a seat belt, but the passenger did.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

