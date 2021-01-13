Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Among cases Tuesday, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, two defendants waived preliminary hearings and were bound over to appear Thursday in Division One of circuit court.

Ashley Rose Tharp is charged with felony stealing from November 8th.

Brandon Brewer of Kirksville has four counts stemming from December 4th. Brewer is accused of possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; and no proof of insurance.

Rural Trenton resident Gabriel Lee Buzzard pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of tampering or circumventing the operation of an ignition interlock device. On a plea agreement, the court suspended sentencing and placed Buzzard on one-year probation concurrently with driving while intoxicated case in Clinton County. Buzzard is to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs.

Marshall resident Michael Sanders admitted to a violation of probation. The court revoked the initial probation. Sanders was ordered to a one year sentence at the Grundy county detention center. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Sanders was placed on two years probation. His original charge in Grundy county involved non-support. Sanders was ordered to make monthly payments in current and past child support which the court noted totals nearly $18,000 ($17,897) in arrearage.

At a show-cause hearing for Earl Dean Ireland of Trenton, the posted bond of $540 was to be distributed as fines, donations, and court costs. He had pleaded guilty last June to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and two-seat belt infractions – (but had not paid).

Another judge will be assigned to the associate division case involving Galt resident Jada Gann. Judge Hudson accepted the defense attorney’s request to transfer a judge to hear the charge facing Gann – hindering prosecution of a felony – stemming from November 30th.

