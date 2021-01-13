Former Trenton police officer charged with rape granted bond, but with special conditions

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former Trenton police officer, facing charges of statutory rape in the second degree, appeared with his attorney on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Since his arrest on December 9th, Michael Wilson has been held in custody without bond. At a hearing Tuesday, Wilson’s attorney requested a reduction in bond which the prosecuting attorney objected to. After hearing from both, Associate Judge Steve Hudson set bond at $75,000 cash or corporate surety with 10% accepted.

If Wilson posts bond, Judge Hudson established several special conditions. Wilson is to have no contact with the alleged victim or any female under the age of 21. He’s to reside with his mother at McFall. Wilson also is prohibited in court information from possessing a computer, cell phones, I-pads, or other electronic data sources, and Wilson also is prohibited and restricted from all forms of social media. The Associate Division court case was continued to January 26th.

