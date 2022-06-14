Spickard man arrested Monday on parole violation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on June 13th on a technical parole violation.

Twenty-three-year-old Trace Harvey’s alleged parole violation involved residency by refusing to return, employment, drugs by actively using alcohol and drugs, and reporting and directives by entering areas directed not to be.

Harvey was to be held on no bond and is to be returned to the Department of Corrections.

Harvey’s original charges were four counts of second-degree burglary as well as one count each of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.