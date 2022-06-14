Trenton Municipal Utilities reveals cause of Monday power outages

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two power outages affecting some Trenton Municipal Utilities customers on Monday, June 13th were caused by the load on the main breaker to the electric plant substation exceeding settings.

City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton reports the load was transferred to the north substation after the second outage. The first outage lasted about 30 minutes and affected almost everyone west of the railroad tracks for about 1,500 meters. The second outage lasted about 20 minutes and affected the same area.

Urton says a review of the data showed what caused the breaker to trip open. Settings on the breaker have been adjusted to handle the increased load.

TMU has contacted NW Electric in regards to blinks that happened later. Urton notes the blinks appeared to be on a larger scale than just in Trenton.