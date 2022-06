Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Partners in Prevention and Putnam County Health Department will host the annual Mother-Son Adventure at the Unionville Community Pool.

The event will be held on July 15, 2022, from 7 to 9 pm and is open to Putnam County mothers and motherly figures and their sons in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Supper will be provided.

More information can be obtained by contacting the health department at 660-947-2429.