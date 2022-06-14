Harrison County Health Department to hold town hall meeting to identify health needs of the county

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department is seeking input from communities to help identify and address the health needs of the county. The Community Health Needs Assessment will be discussed at a town hall meeting at the Eagleville City Hall on June 22nd from 7 to 8 p,m.

The Harrison County Health Department reports a health needs assessment is a systematic process that involves the community to identify and analyze community health needs. The process also involves prioritizing needs and laying the groundwork for action to address unmet needs.

The health department plans to hold other town hall meetings in Bethany, Cainsville, Ridgeway, and Gilman City. Other sites and dates have not yet been announced.